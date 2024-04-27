StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 10,975.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,976.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $708,463.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,501.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock worth $3,769,436 over the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

