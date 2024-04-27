International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,034 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 94,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RFDI opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2573 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.