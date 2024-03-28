Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

