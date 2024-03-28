Short Interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Declines By 41.2%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 29th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

