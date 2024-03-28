Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2 %

TSLA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $572.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

