Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $162.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.