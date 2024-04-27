Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $43,000 Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $58,079,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $50,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after buying an additional 428,165 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 245,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,647,000 after buying an additional 244,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of RYAN opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

