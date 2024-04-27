Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Position Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Century Communities worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,423,000 after buying an additional 180,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Century Communities by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

