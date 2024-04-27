Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Steven J. Gomo Sells 20,000 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

