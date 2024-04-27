California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 535,093 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,093 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $39,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

