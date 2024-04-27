Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

NYSE:CRL opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

