Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,930 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 175.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

