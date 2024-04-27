Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 166 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,087,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 174,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBH opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

