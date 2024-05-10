Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 793 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,201,273 shares of company stock worth $178,418,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

