Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

