Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 6.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

