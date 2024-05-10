Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance
INSP opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.02 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Activity
In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
