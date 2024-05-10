Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celsius Trading Up 6.4 %

Celsius stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.