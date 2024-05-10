MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.85 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $360.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

