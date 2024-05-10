Spire Wealth Management Has $588,000 Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Markel Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,636.56 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,644.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,499.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,449.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

