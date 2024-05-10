Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

