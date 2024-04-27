EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $338.89, but opened at $359.37. EMCOR Group shares last traded at $352.99, with a volume of 204,514 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,550,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.59.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.