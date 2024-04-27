Larson Financial Group LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

