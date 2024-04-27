Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 293.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brady were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Brady by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Brady by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $59.52 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

