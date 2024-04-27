Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 46,210 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,210 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Foot Locker from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.94.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FL opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foot Locker



Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

