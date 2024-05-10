JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

easyJet Trading Down 0.4 %

easyJet Company Profile

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 522.80 ($6.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 591.07 ($7.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 543.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 505.29.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

