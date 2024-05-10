JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
easyJet Trading Down 0.4 %
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
