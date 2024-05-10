Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.15) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,800 ($22.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.64) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.04).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.2 %

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,866 ($23.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,760.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,652.44. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,964 ($24.67). The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,923.71, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($421.51). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($421.51). Also, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($22.20) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($532.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66 shares of company stock valued at $114,288. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

