Mincon Group’s (MCON) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.49. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

