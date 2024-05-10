DCC’s (DCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) target price on the stock.

DCC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,785 ($72.68) on Tuesday. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,145 ($52.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,855 ($73.56). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,610.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,500.78. The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

