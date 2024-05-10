Capita (LON:CPI) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.61) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 13.34 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.45 million, a PE ratio of -133.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.96 ($0.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81.

In other Capita news, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 325,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,326.63). In other Capita news, insider Adolfo Hernandez purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,326.63). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($43,969.85). Over the last three months, insiders bought 650,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,580. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

