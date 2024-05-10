Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Cornerstone FS Stock Performance
Shares of CSFS opened at GBX 36 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.74. The firm has a market cap of £20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.71. Cornerstone FS has a twelve month low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.54).
Cornerstone FS Company Profile
