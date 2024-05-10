Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Cornerstone FS Stock Performance

Shares of CSFS opened at GBX 36 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.74. The firm has a market cap of £20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.71. Cornerstone FS has a twelve month low of GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.54).

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

