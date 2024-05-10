QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $205.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $180.71 and last traded at $180.56. 2,194,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,650,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.15.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
