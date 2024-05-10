Peter Duffy Buys 65 Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($187.81).

On Friday, April 5th, Peter Duffy purchased 70 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($190.83).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,597.24).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Duffy bought 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.93).

LON MONY opened at GBX 230.80 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 207.60 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,648.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.71) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

