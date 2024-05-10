OSB Group’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OSB Group Price Performance

OSB opened at GBX 457.20 ($5.74) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 539 ($6.77). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OSB Group

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.76), for a total value of £69,792.85 ($87,679.46). In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.76), for a total value of £69,792.85 ($87,679.46). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £103,284.72 ($129,754.67). Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.