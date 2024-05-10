GSK’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.50) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,780.50 ($22.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,483.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,668.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,564.35. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,787 ($22.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,333.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,061.66). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,061.66). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,747.94). Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

