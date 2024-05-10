Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$5.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.

Insider Transactions at 5N Plus

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

