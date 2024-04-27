Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,652 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after purchasing an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after buying an additional 140,401 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after acquiring an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.