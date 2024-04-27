Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $308.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.