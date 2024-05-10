Jefferies Financial Group Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$74.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$76.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.30. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.98 and a 1 year high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

