5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85. Insiders acquired 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.