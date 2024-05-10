Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives $20.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

