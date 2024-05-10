GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives C$53.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.