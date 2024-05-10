Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSCR. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE OSCR opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oscar Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

