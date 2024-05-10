OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $15.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $4,323,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 75.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 337,303 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 96,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

