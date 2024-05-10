Analysts Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT at $2.59

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

