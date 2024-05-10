Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $20.58

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.86. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

