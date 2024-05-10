Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $4.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

