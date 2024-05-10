TD Securities Trims Wajax (TSE:WJX) Target Price to C$34.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Wajax Stock Up 0.4 %

WJX stock opened at C$27.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.82. The stock has a market cap of C$586.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$21.63 and a 1-year high of C$34.96.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wajax will post 3.5306905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

