Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT at $1.80

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.80.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Shares of AVAH opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
