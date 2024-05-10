Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT at $1.80

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $36,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 989,260 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

