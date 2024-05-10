TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $7.70 Average PT from Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,094.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $672.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 138.05 and a quick ratio of 138.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

